Police secure injunction against armed #FixTheCountry demo

The Ghana Police Service has secured an injunction against the planned three-day armed demonstration by the #FixTheCountry Movement.
Conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement had informed the Police of the intended demonstration on June 4 with some requests which included the permission to be armed during the demonstration as well as contract a private security company to provide security during the demonstration.
The group also requested to picket in front of the Police Headquarters in Accra and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, as well as speak directly to the nation on GTV to layout their grievances.
But the Police last Wednesday noted that although it was willing to provide protection for any lawful demonstration in the country, the nature of this demonstration was inconsistent with the Public Order Act.
Consequently, the Police on Wednesday, June 1 filed a motion at the Accra High Court to restrain the organisers from embarking on the demonstration.
Granting the injunction Friday, the Court, presided over by Comfort Kwasiwoo Tsiawoo, explained that the nature of the protest posed a security threat; hence the decision.
Meanwhile, a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Juliana Obeng noted however, “The Police Service will not be an impediment in the way of any individuals or groups in the exercise of their right to demonstrate, as long as it is within the Omits of the laws of the country.”