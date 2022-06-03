I have nothing to hide - Dela Coffie reacts to Special Prosecutor's arrest warrant

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a warrant for the arrest of National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie.
The OSP in a notice issued June 3, 2022, said Mr Coffie was wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences as well as the forgery of official document.
“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has caused the issuance of a warrant of arrest for the underlisted person [Dela Coffie] whose pictorial representation appears above," the notice signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng reads.
The notice further discloses that Mr Coffie "Claims To Be A Manager Of Political Communications".
Reaction
Meanwhile, Mr Coffie has reacted to the summons on Facebook, stating that he will submit himself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as he has nothing to hide. He also shed some insight on the charges against him.
He posted: "Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.
"As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.
"However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review".
Read Dela Coffie's entire post below;
Re: Notice of Wanted Person
My attention has been drawn to a warrant of arrest issued by Special Prosecutor against my person.
Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.
As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.
However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.
My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.
Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.
Issued by Dela Coffie
3rd June, 2022. Accra