Police prevent protesters from marching to Jubilee House

GNA Sep - 22 - 2023 , 18:23

The Police for the second time prevented protestors from marching on the Jubilee House, the seat of the government.

The protest, dubbed 'Occupy Jubilee House' and organised by pressure group Democracy Hub started on Thursday, September 21, 2023, despite an injunction on the event.

The Police pm Thursday arrested some of the protestors, who said they were demonstrating to register their displeasure about the high cost of living in the country.

On Friday, the Police prevented them from getting close to the Jubilee House.

This time, the police did not arrest any protestors, but barricaded the routes to the Presidency.

As of 12 pm, the Police had blocked the road from the 37 Military Hospital to the Jubilee House on the Liberation road.

The protestors, who resolved to continue the protest, huddled in the centre of the road, preventing motorists and vehicles from Accra Central from using it.

The police however dispatched reinforcements to bring the situation under control.

Addressing the demonstrators, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the protest organisers, stated that the crowd would not break up until they were given access to the Jubilee House.

The protestors accused the government of mishandling the economy, and demanded a range of reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and improved governance.

On Thursday, 49 of them were arrested at the 37 Trotro station while preparing to march on the Jubilee House.

The police stated they arrested members of the group because they disregarded the injunction placed on the protest.

Protest organisers, on the other hand, said they had not received a court order barring them from carrying out the demonstration.

A downpour at 3pm did not deter the protesters who continued their singing and dancing in the rain.

credit: GNA