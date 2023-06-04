Police on manhunt for 'boyfriend' who allegedly killed Nsutam SHS student

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jun - 04 - 2023 , 14:05

The police has started full scale investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of an 18-year-old female student of the Nsutam Senior High Technical School in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region last Thursday.

Abigail Asare, a second year General Arts student was allegedly stabbed to death by Michael Osei, a barber.

Abigail's lifeless body was found at Osei's barber shop at Nsutam last Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Osei is said to be Abigail's boy friend and she had reportedly visited him at the shop last Thursday.

Sources claim Abigail left school after vacation and decided to visit Osei before going home.

Police sources have told Graphic Online that the suspect is on the run and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Osei allegedly accused Abigail of cheating on him and stabbed her multiple times leading to her death, according to preliminary information gathered by the police at Nsutam supported by officers from the Kyebi Divisional Police Command.

Abigail's body has been deposited at the Kyebi Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.