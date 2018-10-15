Police nab mason for possessing Indian hemp

The Mankessim Divisional Police Command has impounded 75 bags of compressed dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, and 10 cartons of King Kong Glyphosate, an agro chemical, at Ekumpoano in the Central Region.
The agro chemicals have been impounded until the police establish that they are not stolen items.
The police command, led by the Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Owoahene Adjei Acheampong, last Sunday impounded the substances which were being packed by one John Mensah Sabbah, a mason, to be transported to Cote d’Ivoire.
Press briefing
Briefing the press in Mankessim yesterday, Mr Acheampong said the police acted on intelligence and arrested Sabbah in an uncompleted building at the Ekumpoano beach.
He said upon interrogation, the suspect claimed he was contracted by someone (name withheld) to pack the substances.
“The suspect has been detained and exhibits retained for further investigations,” he added.
Caution
Mr Acheampong urged the public to give information to the police about others who were connected to the crime.
“The police in this jurisdiction is up and doing and will make this place uncomfortable for any criminal operations,” the divisional commander stressed.
Inciting violence
The police also arrested Bishop Sylvester Dadzie, said to be a brother of the suspect, for inciting violence against them.
According to Mr Acheampong, Bishop Dadzie told residents of Ekumfi Ebiram that the police had gone to transact narcotic business at Ekumpoano.
That, he said, compelled residents to arm themselves with machetes and barricaded the Ekumpoano-Ekumfi Ebiram road, while throwing stones to prevent the police from returning to base with the exhibit.
“Sensing danger, the police retreated to Ekumfi Arkra, consulted the local chief and prevailed upon him to dialogue with his people and tell them the actual motive of the police.
The chief then persuaded his people to dismantle the barricade,” ACP Mr Acheampong added.