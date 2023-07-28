VIDEO: Police interdict police officer seen in viral video dragging suspect
Zadok Kwame Gyesi
The Police have commenced investigation into a viral video in which a Police officer is seen dragging a suspect on the floor during an arrest at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.
The Police in a statement said the said Police officer was detained and has been interdicted and will be taken through the due process of the law.
As investigation continues, the Inspector-General of Police yesterday sent a team from the Ashanti North Regional Police Command to engage the victim's family.
He has also spoken to the victims mother via the telephone and assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter.