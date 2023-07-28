GOIL, Graphic pledge to promote national interest

Samuel Doe Ablordeppey Jul - 28 - 2023 , 12:00

The managements of GOIL PLC and Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) have expressed their commitment to work closely for mutual benefit and also promote the national interest.

The two state-created companies, which are both limited liability concerns, agreed that given their mandates, although they operated with profitability in mind, upholding the national interest was paramount which would always guide their footprints.

The two companies made the assertions when the Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful, led a delegation from the media, publishing and packaging house to pay a courtesy call on the Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL PLC, Kwame Osei-Prempeh.

The GOIL MD was joined by the Chief Finance Officer, Kwabena Adjei, and the PR Manager, Robert Kyere.

The MD of GCGL was also accompanied by the Editor, Graphic, who was also introduced to the GOIL team for the first time since he assumed the position in March this year, the Director, Marketing and Sales, Franklin Sowa, and the Corporate Communications Manager, Emmanuel Agyei Arthur, and the Head of Photo, Douglas Anane-Frimpong.

Mission

Explaining the rationale for the visit, Mr Afful said it was to introduce the new Editor, who has been overseeing all six print titles and the digital channels.

He said as a principal partner of Graphic, it was important to know who to talk to at the media house and conversely how to liaise with GOIL.

The other reason, Mr Afful said, was to thank GOIL for the support it had been giving Graphic to get its products distributed across the country.

He said the oil marketing company kept faith with the Graphic Group even during periods the nation was having fuel supply challenges.

He added that by doing so, GOIL had helped the company to distribute its products across the country, a gesture the media company was so appreciative and proud about.

“As our brand partner, we believe that for all the good things that you are doing, we can also help you deepen your presence in many areas, from the corporate communications to strengthening the brand itself, among others, Mr Afful said.

Printing, packaging

The MD of GCGL also informed the GOIL MD and his team that the Graphic Group also had a big printing and packaging company, G-PAK, which was responsible for printing all marketing communications, branding and packaging items such as cards, calendars, brochures, flyers, branded paper bags, and tissue paper boxes, among others.

Time-honoured Graphic

Mr Osei-Prempeh welcomed the Editor to the “hot seat” and paid tribute to the congenial media landscape the country now had, saying “many years ago, being an Editor of a daily newspaper was such a dangerous business”.

He recounted his association with the Daily Graphic and its sister brands, when he was about 10 years old in primary school.

“There was a revenue officer in my hometown who used to distribute newspapers.

I used to help him distribute the newspapers and my reward was the opportunity to read one at the weekend,” Mr Osei-Prempeh recalled.

The GOIL MD said he used that opportunity to read the Daily Graphic and its sister publications such as The Mirror (then known as the Sunday Mirror), especially the popular ‘Nana Ama Answers Your Questions’ column.

“We are happy that you have kept improving and we congratulate all of you on raising the Graphic very high up to this time,” Mr Osei-Prempeh stated.

The MD of GOIL added that inasmuch as the oil marketing and midstream company would like all state institutions to do business with it, the company was also willing to offer them transactions in their area of expertise; hence, the courtesy call was appropriate and opportune.

Mr Osei-Prempeh said the bond and symbiotic relationship with partners were key for mutual benefit and the growth of both parties.