KT Hammond's "Gyakye Quayson will go to prison” contempt; Court to determine case Oct 19

Justice Agbenorsi Jul - 28 - 2023 , 11:36

The High Court in Accra will on October 19, 2023 determine whether or not Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond is guilty of contempt for allegedly proclaiming that the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, will go to prison in a perjury case which is yet to be determined.

The Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh ordered lawyers for both parties to submit written submissions by August 31, 2023.

KT Hammond was not present in court when the case was called today, Friday, July 28.

Charges

Mr Quayson is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

He is currently facing the court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh.

Contempt

Mr Quayson filed a writ at the High Court citing Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, for contempt.

That was after the applicant had claimed that KT Hammond in an interview with Kumasi-based television station proclaimed that Mr Gyakye Quayson will go to prison.

Lawyers of the Assin North Constituency believe that the comments made by KT Hammond are highly prejudicial and violate Mr Gyakye Quayson’s right to a fair trial.