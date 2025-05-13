Next article: Cedi at 60: Bank of Ghana to celebrate currency milestone with nationwide events

Police arrest man with 207 rounds of ammunition and military gear

Jemima Okang Addae May - 13 - 2025 , 13:39 1 minute read

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the police for possessing a cache of ammunition and other suspicious items.

A police statement said Yussif Mohammed was apprehended on May 8, 2025 near the Asankare Police barrier. He was arrested with a backpack containing the ammunition and other materials.

He was apprehended with the assistance of some vigilant members of the public.

Police preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect was travelling on a bus which was heading towards Accra from Kumasi

The arrest came after the suspect’s backpack fell from the vehicle, drawing the attention of police officers on duty nearby. The officers approached and questioned him after he claimed ownership of the backpack.

A search of the bag uncovered a range of alarming items, including two empty CZ magazines, one empty G3 magazine, two G3 magazines loaded with eight rounds each, one BB round, thirty-five rounds of CZ ammunition, and forty-two rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Additional items included 97 rounds of G3 ammunition, 16 rounds of redheaded G3 ammunition, and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Other items retrieved were a bulletproof vest, two black jackets, a green jacket, a crash helmet, a black pullover, a green pullover, two smocks embedded with talismans, and two pairs of military trousers and boots.

