Philanthropist lights up Awudome cemetery, donates to orphanage home

A philanthropist, Hajia Rissi Ali Vanderpuye, has installed 18 streetlight in the Awudome Cemetery to illuminate the area and ensure security.
The gesture comes as her personal contribution to efforts being made by government and other stakeholders in enhancing Ghana's security situation, especially in Accra.
Additionally, she donated some relief items to some orphans at the Rahman Mosque and presented a cash of GH₵1000 to the management of the facility to ease their burden in catering for the children.
Why the gesture
Hajia Vanderpuye stressed on the need for enhanced security in the cemetery due to the countless reports of thieves jumping into the cemetery for cover after carrying out their criminal activities.
She expressed the hope that the lighting equipment would help make the place unfavorable for such unscrupulous people and records of their activities reduced if not curtailed utterly.
She also expressed her excitement for being able to provide assistance to the children especially as festive season was approaching.
“I am happy that this children will also be happy as people enjoy the Christmas at home. I feel fulfilled and I encourage other philanthropist and corporate bodies to come on board to put smiles on the faces of these innocent children,” Hajia Vanderpuye said.
Commendation
The Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Madam Elizabeth Sackey, expressed her gratitude to the philanthropist for the gesture.
She was hopeful that she would be remembered anytime humanity and philanthropy is mentioned.
“Fixing the nation is not a responsibility for just one person. It is a collective responsibility. Do the little you can in your corner while others do theirs and together Ghana will become better”, she said.