Atlantic Lifesciences Limited to begin local production of dialysis device

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 13 - 2024 , 13:12

Atlantic Lifesciences Limited, a manufacturing firm in the pharmaceutical industry, is to begin the production of peritoneal dialysis devices to help address dialysis challenges confronting the country.

The company is set to begin production of the devices locally from July this year would serve as an alternative to traditional dialysis solutions currently in use across the country.

It forms part of efforts by the company to ease the financial burden of patients on dialysis since the device, which would be produced locally could be used at home without necessarily spending money to go to the hospital for treatment.

The Quality Assurance Manager at Atlantic Lifesciences, Smart Bediako, revealed this to journalists when the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana paid a courtesy call to management of the company at Lakpleku in the Ningo-Prampram District of Accra.

The society toured the various production lines to familiarise themselves with the facility.

He said company’s aim was to bring innovative health solutions to the people of Ghana and Africa.

Mr Bediako explained that peritoneal dialysis devices were an essential solution for patients with very chronic kidney disease.

“Atlantic Lifesciences is a solution-oriented company and so, we are looking at the problems the Ghanaians are facing,” he said in recognition of the increasing kidney cases reported in the country.

With peritoneal dialysis devices, he said, kidney patients can use it in the comfort of their homes, saving them the trouble of going to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and other dialysis centres frequently.

“Our efforts to produce these devices will augment those of the Ministry of Health in trying to resolve the costs that patients incur,” Mr Bediako said.

Welcome news

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, described the move to produce such crucial devices domestically as welcoming.

“I was very impressed today to hear that they are trying to provide solutions by making peritoneal dialysis available in this country. This will make sure that patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases are on dialysis until they get a transplant done,” he said.

He applauded the company for constructing a state-of-the-art facility as well as taking steps to venture into certain areas where others are shying away from.

Dr. Donkoh said: “We know the traditional capsules, tablets and the liquids are areas most domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers go into; but to go into parenteral, which means injectable or infusions, is where we never had any factory dare to go into. It is very difficult to produce products like this because a lot more quality measures are to be put in place in terms of air control, water control and everything that they need to do; that is exactly what they are doing here”.

He urged the public, the entire pharmaceutical industry, players in the health sector and the Ministry of Health to lend their support to the company by patronising their products.

He said the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, as part of its ten-year strategic plan, aims to help the country improve in domestic manufacturing of drugs and medicines with a target to, at least, achieve 50 percent sufficiency within the plan’s span.

“We want to ensure that 50 percent of the products are manufactured here and 50 percent imported. Therefore, any support we can give local manufacturing companies like Atlantic Lifesciences to achieve that feat, we are always ready to support by way of advocacy”, Dr. Donkoh added.

Environment

Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lifesciences, Dhananjay Tripathi, on his part, called on government and relevant stakeholders to create an enabling environment for local pharmaceutical manufacturers to thrive.

He noted that Atlantic Lifesciences produces about 58 products and has the capacity to meet both domestic and ECOWAS demand, importation of similar products remains a challenge.