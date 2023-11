Pentecost elder kidnapped by robbers in South Africa released

Nov - 01 - 2023

An elder/deacon of The Church of Pentecost kidnapped in Johannesburg, South Africa, during a robbery incident in church last Sunday has been released.

He was freed on Tuesday night and has been re-united with his family.

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Mauritius and Seychelles, Charles Owiredu made this known in a tweet Wednesday morning (November 1, 2023).

The Church of Pentecost Deacon/Elder was freed last night. He is with his family now. — Charles Owiredu (@CharlesOwiredu3) November 1, 2023

The Church of Pentecost had declared a three-day prayer and fasting to ask God to intervene for the return of the abducted deacon during last Sunday's armed robbery incident in the Johannesburg branch of the church.

The Johannesburg branch of the church was attacked by some suspected armed robbers during a live service on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The service, which was being broadcast live, was interrupted by the intrusion of the suspected robbers who robbed the congregation of their valuables. After robbing the members of their possessions, the suspects abducted a deacon of the church.

The Ghana High Commission in South Africa confirmed the incident and said the Mission was working closely with the security agencies to secure the release of the deacon.

The chairman of The Church of Pentecost in Ghana, Apostle Eric Nyamekye in a statement dated October 31, 2023, said the fasting will start from October 31 to November 2, 2023.

He explained that during the three-day prayer and fasting, "we will also be interceding for global peace, with particular emphasis on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine."

Apostle Nyamekye said the church is currently collaborating with Ghana's High Commission in South Africa, as well as with the South African authorities to secure the release of the deacon.

