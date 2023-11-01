Axis Fund receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

Daily Graphic Nov - 01 - 2023 , 07:53

Axis Fund Services Limited (AFSL), a third-party Fund Administration Company (FAC) in the country, has been certified as ISO 9001:2015 compliant.

The certification is a testament of the business's commitment to process quality and providing outstanding service to all its stakeholders.

With this certification, the company is ensuring that all its processes are efficient and meet the highest standards of operation.

Axis Fund Services, which started predominantly as a pension administration company, has been in the fund administration since 2010.

It currently provides independent fund administration services to over 34 investment funds across Africa (pension/provident funds, welfare funds, mutual funds and other investment funds) with total assets under management in excess of $500 million.

As the business advanced, the desire to continuously improve service quality and adopt world-class standards inspired by AFSL to apply for this certification.

This ISO certification validates the company’s excellent operating standards and enhances its reputation for integrity, professionalism, excellence and accountability.

The General Manager, Axis Fund Services Ltd, Ernest Attimah, said by acquiring the certification, AFSL would benefit from improved processes and controls, while providing the company with additional credibility with its customers.

He said it held the business to high ethical, compliance and legal standards and added that it also ensured continuous review of all company policies and procedures that were relevant and effective to the changing needs of client satisfaction.

"We value the framework and approach provided by the ISO 9001:2015 principles, and the benefits our clients realise from a well-developed quality framework to support the business operations,” he said.

Mr Attimah emphasised that the external validation of the company’s processes would result in more transparency, measurable outcomes, and continuous improvement.

“Our certification is a demonstration of Axis Fund Services’ commitment to international best practice and quality standards in providing third-party fund administration support to various investment funds,” he added.

About ISO 9001:2015

Boasting of a membership of over 150 national standards bodies, the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organisation, championing knowledge sharing and development of market-relevant International Standards.

ISO 9001:2015 sets out the criteria for a quality management system built on a number of quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.

To receive this certification, the company undergoes a period of evaluation in order to assess its readiness to apply for the standard.