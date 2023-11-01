Chamber of Construction awards Oswal Investment Ltd

Della Russel Ocloo Nov - 01 - 2023 , 08:00

A construction firm, Oswal Investment Limited, has been awarded the Innovative Construction Champion Award at the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry awards in Accra.

The event organised by the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GCCI) saw 14 companies and seven individuals being honoured for their contributions to the sector.

The construction awards often recognise projects that have demonstrated exceptional design, craftsmanship and quality.

It also recognises the innovative technologies and practices which the organisers believe will help to advance the industry as a whole and make construction more efficient, sustainable and safe.

The biennial event, the organisers said, was also to raise awareness of the industry and its importance to the economy and society as a whole while boosting morale and productivity.

Group chairman

Oswal Investments, which has over the years undertaken the construction of some critical roads in the country, was awarded for its proficiency and excellence in innovation.

Chairman of the Oswal Group, Humphery Awuletey Williams, who received the award on behalf of the company, told the Daily Graphic that the honour was a testament to the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what was possible in the construction industry.

Innovation, he said, was at the heart of everything at the company.

“We believe that by embracing new technologies and ideas, we can build better, faster, and more sustainably and it is in this regard that we continue to make significant investments in research and development as well as newer technologies in construction,” Mr Williams said.

He gave the assurance that the company would continue to evolve in line with technological advancement to help optimise operations and reduce costs.

“We are also proud to be at the forefront of sustainable construction practices through the development of a number of new green building technologies, and we are committed to using sustainable materials and methods on all of our projects,” the Oswal Group chairman said.