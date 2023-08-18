Otumfuo Foundation, AGA donate books to basic schools

Daniel Kenu Aug - 18 - 2023 , 06:52

The Otumfuo Educational Foundation has collaborated with AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Obuasi Mine, to donate about 30,000 copies of English and Twi textbooks to basic schools in Obuasi.

The donation, which cost GH₵1.3 million is to enhance reading culture among pupils and impact positively on the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

It followed consultations with the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District Educational Directorates to arrive at the actual needs of the schools in the area.

In an interview with Daily Graphic after the ceremony, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Elijah Adansi Bonah, said the revival of the mine was significantly impacting on education in the area through a number of interventions.

He was optimistic that such a move by the two bodies would not only improve on the overall performance of the students but will also build their confidence level.

Beyond the gesture, Mr Bonah indicated that the assembly would also work harder to support schools with other needed materials in order to ensure the success of students.

In her view, the Gender Superintendent of AGA, Mavis Nana Yaa, said the development of every country and society was based on education hence the move.

She said the objective of the project was to help surge the pass rate in Obuasi in the BECE and help individuals achieve their dreams.

Nana Yaa said AGA’s partnership with Otumfuo Educational Foundation will help improve the livelihoods of students in its operational areas and provide equal learning opportunities for students.

The Obuasi East District director of education, Mr Kwabena Owusu Nketia lauded the two bodies for playing leading roles in the improvement of education in the country.