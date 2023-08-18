Gbewaa College of Education inducts 12th principal

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Aug - 18 - 2023 , 06:46

An induction ceremony has been held to officially induct Dr Halidu Musah as the 12th Principal of the Gbewaa College of Education in the Pusiga District in the Upper East Region.

The new principal replaces Dr David Ayaaba Asakiba, the former principal of the institution.

In his address at the induction ceremony, Dr Musah said he was committed to protecting and promoting the sanctity of the college’s governance systems and institutional processes to ensure that they became central to decision-making in the school.

“With my experience in administration and my excellent human relations, I am in a unique position to lead and rally colleagues around the key governance structures of the college,” he said.

“I will at all times act in accordance with the statutes and approved policies of the college and act at all times to enhance the good image of the college,” he added.

He indicated that although since the assumption of office, he had met only four senior tutors, the college had submitted nine applications for promotion to senior lecturer positions with three principal tutors being among them.

On financial propriety, he noted that he would continue to enhance already existing proper channels of expenditure and establish complementary but non-existent ones to ensure accountability and financial prudence.

He thanked the college’s council and principals of sister colleges for the support in his new portfolio, with a call on them to nurture and assist him to develop the college going forward.

Pivotal role

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the ministry recognised the pivotal role that leadership played in steering the course of academic institutions.

He noted that the new principal’s commitment to fostering an environment of excellence, innovation and inclusivity would undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of the college.

“We wish to extend our best wishes to the new principal as he embarks on this important journey to steer the day-to-day affairs of the college,” he said.

On infrastructure, he said with the number of senior high school graduates rising, the government was not oblivious of the importance of expanding the capacities of colleges of education to offer the best possible education to students.