ORAL: 65 individuals probed as government pursues missing billions – Kwakye Ofosu

Gertrude Ankah May - 10 - 2025 , 10:48 2 minutes read

At least 65 individuals have so far been interrogated under the government’s sweeping anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL), according to Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints on Saturday, May 10, the minister disclosed that the investigations are part of efforts to hold both former and current public officials accountable for the alleged loss and misappropriation of state funds across multiple sectors.

“Out of the over 200 cases flagged, 65 people have already been invited and questioned. Some have even been arrested, and a few have been formally charged. This is not just talk — the work is ongoing,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated.

He said progress had been made in several high-profile investigations, including the National Service Scheme fraud, the controversial SkyTrain deal, and alleged procurement breaches in the National Cathedral project.

“This is a government that is not interested in spectacle but in substance. We are not parading people for political points. Real work is being done behind the scenes,” he added.

ORAL, which stands for Operation Recover All Loots, was launched in response to mounting public pressure for action on corruption, particularly in the face of economic hardship.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu insisted that the government would not shield anyone, regardless of their political or social standing.

He stressed that the administration’s approach to fighting corruption is “systematic and prosecutorial, not performative.”

“Even in the U.S., Donald Trump, a former president, was prosecuted not for political theatre but based on evidence. We are also moving from promises to prosecution, from pledges to convictions. That’s the phase we’re in now.”

The minister also used the platform to highlight the government’s broader strategy of linking job creation to specific, trackable outcomes.

He cited the Adwumawura entrepreneurship initiative, which aims to provide financial and technical support to 2,000 young entrepreneurs selected from an initial pool of 10,000 applicants.

He also referenced the 1 Million Coders programme, which received more than 151,000 applications within days of its launch, as evidence of strong public interest in the government’s digital skills initiatives.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the government’s employment and skills programmes are being designed with equity at their core.

“At least 45% of participants must be women, and 5% must be persons with physical impairments,” he noted.

