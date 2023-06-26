Ohene-Frempong donates to Sickle Cell clinics - To mark World Sickle Cell Day

Daily Graphic Jun - 26 - 2023 , 08:40

The wife of the late world-renowned expert and advocate of the sickle cell disease (SCD), Kwaku Ohene- Frempong, has made a presentation to two sickle cell clinics at two health facilities in Ghana.

The donation from Janet Ohene-Frempong was in honour of the memory of her late husband, Professor Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, to commemorate World Sickle Cell day, which fell on June 19.

The beneficiary clinics were the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge).

The items donated included some stationery and refreshments for children who visited the Sickle Cell Clinic.

World Sickle Cell Day (WSCD) is marked to increase public knowledge and understanding of the sickle cell disease and its related conditions, and the challenges experienced by patients, their families and healthcare providers.

One such individual who has impacted many lives in the sickle cell community nationally and globally was the late Prof. Ohene-Frempong, simply referred to as KOF, the founder of the Sickle Cell Foundation, Ghana (SCFG).

Mrs Ohene- Frempong said the gesture was her widow’s mite to support particularly children in the sickle cell community as her late husband did.

“Throughout his years, Prof. Ohene-Frempong supported particularly children and advocated quality healthcare services for persons living with the sickle cell disease in Ghana.

It is in that regard that I celebrate his memory as the world celebrates World Sickle Cell Day,” she said.

Mrs Ohene-Frempong, who is also the Board Chair of Sickle Gene International

Foundation in the USA, encouraged people to show keen interest in knowing their genotype status, as well as taking their babies to the clinic to be screened to know their status, explaining that would help get them the needed care in managing the condition of those diagnosed with the condition.

She promised to continue the advocacy role her late husband played to support the SCD community in Ghana.

“Prof. Ohene-Frempong is no longer here amongst us, but I am and I promise to work alongside many others to see that persons living with SCD get the quality of care they deserve,” Mrs Ohene-Frempong said.

Keep flame burning

The President of the Sickle Cell Association of Ghana, Greater Accra Regional Hospital Chapter, Awo Twumasi, described the late Prof. Ohene-Frempong as one who worked tirelessly to improve the quality of lives of SCD patients.

Ms Twumasi, who is also a parent of a teenager with SCD, said: “On this World Sickle Cell Day, We’re reminded of KOF’s tireless work to improve the quality of lives of people with SCD.

“His motivation reaffirms our commitment to stay the course of improving the lives of people with SCD by keeping the flame alive through the advancement of newborn screening in Ghana and strengthening our partnerships with global healthcare organisations to make available the best treatment and related options to people with sickle cell disease.