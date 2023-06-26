Queenmothers call on First Lady

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Jun - 26 - 2023 , 08:45

Representatives from some Queenmothers Association across the country have paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to acknowledge her contribution towards the socio-economic growth of the country.

Visit

Their visit was to commend her for exhibiting strong leadership qualities, as well as her support to the government’s efforts to improve lives in various communities since she took office as the First Lady.

Speaking on behalf of the queenmothers at the meeting, the Nkonya Traditional Council President and Oti Queenmothers Association President, Nana Otubea II, said the First Lady through the Rebecca Foundation had supported a lot of projects in various communities to improve lives, especially that of women and children.

She added that the building of crèches at some markets places in various towns and villages and some huge donations from her outfit to schools and hospitals had gone a long way to make an impact on citizens.

" We are particularly grateful for building crèches at some market places and your kind donations to schools and hospitals and the inclusion of the four major childhood cancers on the NHIS have helped in so many ways", she said.

In response, Mrs Akufo-Addo also expressed her gratitude to the queenmothers for coming in their numbers to appreciate her good deeds.

She took the opportunity to entreat the queenmothers to also do their best to work hard and support their people for a better future.

"I am extremely delighted to see you all here and for such an important recognition you have given me and my foundation. I must say that you all are the first lady's in your various communities, kindly always do your best to help your people in whatever ways you can for the growth of the country", she said.

The queenmothers as part of their visit presented a citation and other gifts to the First Lady.