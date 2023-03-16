Oda Methodist College of Education matriculates 215 students

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Mar - 16 - 2023 , 07:38

The Akyem Asene-Aboabo-Oda Methodist College of Education (METCOE) has been ranked the fifth best performing educational institution out of the 46 public colleges of education in the country.

The Principal of the college, Very Rev. Solomon Kwame Gyamerah, announced this at the institution's 11th Matriculation at Oda during which 215 fresh students were admitted into the college to pursue Bachelor of Education degree in Primary and Junior High School (JHS) programmes.

The ranking was contained in a recent report in the four-year Bachelor of Education curriculum in the public colleges of education, and published in the Teachers Journal.

Very Rev. Gyamerah commended the students, as well as the team of staff, academic counsellors, and the guidance and counselling unit for contributing towards the feat, and urged them not to relent on their efforts.

He admonished the fresh students to commit themselves to achieve academic excellence and be well disciplined in order to sustain the legacy of the institution.

The Principal congratulated the fresh students for being among the privileged few out of the 932 qualified applicants to gain admission into the prestigious college this year.

He stressed that as a mission-minded college, METCOE took pride in nurturing student teachers to achieve academic excellence, as well as inculcating into them high moral values that focussed on character development.

Very Rev. Gyamerah expressed gratitude to the government for its continuous support to the colleges of education to fully attain their tertiary status, especially in the payment of research allowances, the GETFund infrastructural support and the recent construction of 300-bed hostels for all the colleges.

He, however, appealed to other stakeholders to help to find solutions to the issues of the conditions of service and welfare of the staff of colleges of education in order not to disrupt the academic calendar.

Advice

The Oda Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Isaac Kwame Boateng, who is also the Chairman of the College Council, advised the students to be God-fearing, disciplined and to focus on their studies to become responsible leaders.

He urged them to be law-abiding and to refrain from negative acts that had the potential of damaging their future and the reputation of the college.

He also enjoined the tutors to lead morally upright lifestyles for the students to emulate.