Obour: Ghana Post Acting MD meets staff

The Acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour was today introduced to the management and staff of the company.
Mr Kuffour was introduced to the staff by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.
In a Facebook post, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was optimistic that Mr Kuffour would make the company vibrant.
Related Articles
Obour: Bice Osei Kuffour appointed Ghana Post boss
Obour shows off new look as he cuts dreadlocks
Obour set to chop off his dreadlocks
Kankam, Obour lead movement for Nana Addo re-election
Obour assures he will come back bigger after primaries loss
She also shed light on what was expected of him as Acting MD.
"Mr. Osei Kuffuor is to see to the expansion of the company’s postal network to viable areas and improve service to non-viable areas," she posted.
"He will also be occupied with improving mail security, the existing ancillary services such as financial services to augment the traditional ones and promote all postal products to create awareness of their existence, among other tasks".