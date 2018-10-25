NYA happy about dissolution of KNUST Council

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has commended
government for taking immediate steps to dissolve the governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
In a statement signed and issued in Accra by the Chief Executive officer, Mr Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, the NYA welcomed the formation of the seven-member Interim Council chaired by the Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Council, Nana Effah Apenteng.
It asked the interim management Committee to institute measures that would anticipate, prevent and respond to the root causes of the events that led to the unfortunate closure of the university.
The statement urged students of the KNUST and all students in the country to use dialogue to resolve misunderstandings and conflicts with authorities rather than resort to violence and causing destruction to properties.
"The Authority will continue to closely monitor events particularly ON The KNUST campus and shall avail its good offices in ensuring the coherence, synergy and collective effectiveness of the relations between students and university management," it said.