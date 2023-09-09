NSS holds remembrance service for departed personnel

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye & Linda Sah Sep - 09 - 2023 , 10:29

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has held a Remembrance Day service to honour service personnel who passed away in their line of duty, with a call on all citizens to protect and further enhance the scheme to the benefit of all.

The service, held at the headquarters of the National Service Secretariat in Accra last Thursday, was part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the scheme.

A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who made the call, said over the years, the scheme had been at the forefront of harnessing talents and potential from different backgrounds towards national development.

He said as one institution that was nonpartisan, the scheme had had significant impact, both directly and indirectly, on the lives of many Ghanaians through the opportunity given to serve the country.

That, he said, was enough reason for all to place importance on the scheme and protect it to harness more talents.

“Today we recognise the toils and sacrifices of young men and women who were brimming with a sense of patriotism, ready to try it on the grounds in underserved areas where people would not even go. Hard to reach areas without electricity and potable drinking water. These are some of the people we grew up looking up to,” he said.

Dedication

The Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, said the day was not only to remember their dedication and sacrifices but also to renew their commitment to the ideals for which they stood.

“We must remind ourselves that the work they began is far from finished and their legacy depends on us to carry it forward with renewed vigour and dedication”, he said.

He urged all national service personnel to re-dedicate themselves to service, unity and progress to ensure that their sacrifices were not in vain.

He advised all to remember those who laid the foundation and acts and added that “it is by their work and feat that have a sustainable scheme; indeed they deserve to be remembered”.

Pivotal role

The Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Edward Boateng, said the national service secretariat had played a pivotal role to bridge the gap between academia and young graduates by instilling in them a sense of national duty and work.

He noted that the secretariat had not only been a launching platform for young graduates but a source of invaluable support for the numerous private and public organisations across the country.

‘Together we will continue to provide opportunities for our youth to grow, learn and serve their nation with pride”, he said.

The President of the Ghana Journalist’s Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, commended the management of the scheme for their efforts over the years.

He said the scheme had instilled in many students a sense of discipline and maturity, which had contributed to the growth and the progress of the nation.

“The scheme has accomplished a great deal over the years, and I would like to take this opportunity to commend the executive directors past and present for their unwavering contributions to the scheme,” he said.

He assured the scheme of the media’s support and commitment to ensure that the scheme met its desired goals.