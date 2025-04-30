Featured

NRSA proposes new law making it compulsory for all vehicle owners to subscribe to towing services

Mohammed Ali Apr - 30 - 2025 , 14:15 2 minutes read

The acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba says it has been proposed that there should be a legislation to make it compulsory for all vehicle owners in Ghana to subscribe to towing services.

This is to help ensure a seamless towing services across the country so that broken down vehicles will not be abandoned on roads.

When the law is passed, no vehicle will be allowed to use public roads without registering with a certified towing services company.

Mr Amaliba said this in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday [April 30, 2025].

He said the proposal was part of the new Legislative Instrument (LI) aimed at also formalising the operations of commercial motorcycles, commonly referred to as Okada.

“When the law is passed, every owner of a vehicle must subscribe to a towing service or an insurance company so that when there is a breakdown, you just call your subscriber to come to your aid,” he stated.

He noted that the measure is intended to address the widespread problem of abandoned, broken-down vehicles, which often lead to traffic congestion and pose road safety risks.

Under the proposal, if a towing service fails to respond within a specified period, ranging from 30 to 45 minutes, the NRSA will intervene and tow the vehicle, with the cost charged to the vehicle owner.

“The state would also be in readiness to ensure that after a number of minutes—sometimes 30 or 45—if the private towing services don’t come, then Road Safety would move in to tow it. But at a cost to the owner,” Mr Amaliba said.

He recalled that a previous attempt to introduce a compulsory towing levy was met with strong public resistance due to concerns about fairness and the decision to award the service to a single provider.

He said the new approach would give motorists the freedom to choose from a list of certified service providers.

