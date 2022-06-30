NPA builds classroom blocks for 2 schools

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has inaugurated two separate classroom blocks with ancillary facilities for two schools that were previously accommodated under sheds in the Eastern Region.
The three-unit classroom block for the Asifaw Junior High School in the Okere District and the two-unit kindergarten block for the Pakro Presby Basic School in the Akuapim South Municipality were fully funded by the authority.
The relevant district assemblies reached out to the NPA late last year to assist in the construction of the facilities.
The schools had been without classrooms, compelling the authorities to conduct teaching and learning in temporary bamboo structures in both cases.
Social responsibility
At a brief ceremony to hand over the school blocks to the education directorates in the two districts, the Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said the donation formed part of the authority’s corporate social responsibility of giving back to the society.
He stated that the project would benefit the pupils in the schools and their surrounding communities.
“It is our belief that this support will improve the fortunes of students from these communities,” he said.
He challenged staff and students of the schools to take good care of the facilities, saying with quality teaching and learning in the schools, he had no doubt that the students would compete with their mates in other well-resourced schools in the country.
Worthy partners
The Chief Executive of the Okere District Assembly, Daniel Kenneth, and his Akuapim South Municipality counterpart, Frank Aidoo, hailed the NPA for the support to the schools, describing the state body as a worthy partner of development.
They called on the teachers of the schools to uphold their responsibilities towards the students by encouraging them to learn hard as they aspired to become future leaders.