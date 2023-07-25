Nigerian jailed for 10 Years after attempting to smuggle cocaine into Ghana

GraphicOnline Jul - 25 - 2023 , 14:24

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has successfully convicted Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu, a Nigerian national based in Brazil, for attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of cocaine into Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Mr. Ukechukwu was sentenced to ten years in prison and will undergo hard labour during his term.

NACOC officials arrested Mr. Ukechukwu on 11 December 2022 when he was going through arrival formalities at KIA. His suspicious behaviour raised concerns, prompting a thorough search of his luggage.

The search revealed a staggering 16568.83 grams of cocaine concealed in his belongings. Following the discovery, he was immediately taken into custody and charged with six counts of narcotic offences related to drug importation and possession without lawful authority.

During the proceedings at the Criminal Court Division of the Accra High Court, Mr. Ukechukwu pleaded guilty to all charges, and the presiding judge, Her Lordship Mary Ekue Yanzuh, subsequently convicted him on his plea.

In addition to the ten-year imprisonment, he was slapped with a fine of Ten thousand penalty units. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three years of imprisonment.

On the day of the sentencing, the exhibit of cocaine was destroyed in the presence of the court Registrar, state prosecutors, and the defence counsel, as ordered by the court.

The NACOC officials emphasized their commitment to safeguarding public safety by combating the illegal drug trade and usage. The possession, use, and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorization remain strictly prohibited and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020, (Act 1019).

Mr. Francis Opoku Amoah, the Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations, in a statement, reaffirmed NACOC's dedication to fulfilling its mandate in protecting the public from the dangers of illegal narcotics.