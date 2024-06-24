Featured

New Kumasi airport terminal to be operational on July 1

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 24 - 2024 , 11:02

The management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that the new terminal building at the Prempeh I International Airport (PIA) in Kumasi would be operational from Monday, July 1, 2024.

Advertisement

As part of preparations to ensure a smooth transition from the old terminal to the new terminal building, GACL, in collaboration with stakeholders will conduct a series of sub-system simulations followed by two full-scale integrated simulations of all processes and systems in the new terminal building from June 25th, 2024 to June 30th, 2024.

The objective is to ensure that all systems, equipment, and staff are fully prepared to operate efficiently and effectively and also to manage risks associated with the transfer of operations from the old terminal to the new terminal building.

In line with the operationalization process, there will be three live flights from the new terminal building from the June 28th and 30th 2024.

Inform passengers

A press release issued on Monday morning (June 24) by the GACL, stated that Africa World Airlines and Passion Air have been subsequently advised to inform passengers who were scheduled to travel on the selected dates to be mindful of this arrangement.

The features of the new terminal building include the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers per annum, process 200 passengers per hour, two passenger boarding bridges, a presidential lounge and three other lounges; four boarding gates; four self-Service check-in Kiosks; and nine check-in desks;

It also has 16 immigration booths, airline and staff offices, large commercial retail area, currency declaration office, Forex Bureau, visa-on-arrival facility, automated car park, multipurpose faith room, dedicated area for unaccompanied minor, modern baggage handling systems and a medical facility among others.

The release said the GACL was committed to providing world-class airport facilities and services to position Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in West Africa.