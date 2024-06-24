Next article: Zenith Bank sponsors Overall Best Candidate Category at the WAEC Distinction Awards - Locks up 5-year partnership agreement with WAEC

Communications Minister launches Ursula Foundation

Josephine Ansah Jun - 24 - 2024 , 09:57

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has launched the Ursula Foundation, saying the non-governmental organisation would serve the Ghanaian society irrespective of individuals’ political affiliations.

Advertisement

The foundation, she said, aimed to support entrepreneurship and education, offering assistance to young people looking to start their own businesses and providing scholarships, training, and mentorship to students.

The Ursula Foundation is expected to provide beneficiaries with a wide range of skills and knowledge, covering both core and elective academic subjects. At the core of the programme are subjects such as Introduction to Entrepreneurship and Career Development, Information Technology and Digital Skills (including coding), Creative Arts and Media, Financial Literacy and Business Management, Communication and Interpersonal Skills, Internship and Practical Experience, and Career Counselling and Guidance.

The subjects are said to have been designed to provide beneficiaries with a solid foundation in entrepreneurship, technology, creativity, finance and communication. In addition to the core subjects, the programme offers a range of elective courses that cater to diverse interests and talents.

These electives include Backyard Gardening and Agribusiness, Health care and Well-being, Hospitality and Tourism, Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development, Construction and Infrastructure, Key Cutting and Blacksmithing, Textiles and Garment Production (Fashion Design), Auto Mechanics, Plumbing, Carpentry, and Electrical Work, Social Services, Catering and Food Production, Fascinator and Hat Making, Bead Making and Leather Works, Soap Making and Cosmetics Production, and CCTV Satellite Installation.

“In this foundation, we will support you to be your own boss, run your own business, and hire your own staff to make a difference in your life,” the minister said at the launch.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the foundation had partnered other institutions, including the New Century Vocational Training Institute and the Ghana Code Club, to achieve the set objectives.

10 Entrepreneurs

She added that the Chairperson of the foundation, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, had offered to place 10 young entrepreneurs with master trainers for training.

She subsequently appealed to other organisations and individuals to partner the foundation to expand its work beyond Ablekuma West to the entire country.

The Founder of the Ghana Code Club, Ernestina Appiah, said her outfit collaborated with the Ursula Foundation to establish a coding and robotics club in the Dansoman communities.

She stated that the initiative would provide access to cutting-edge tools and resources, empowering children and young adults to develop essential skills in engineering and technology.

“By offering programmes focused on building, designing and coding, this partnership aims to inspire the next generation of tech talent and provide a foundation for future careers,” she said.