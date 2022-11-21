New Crystal inaugurates 100-bed hospital at Ashaiman

A private family health care provider, New Crystal Health Services Limited, has inaugurated 100-bed hospital in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.
The facility was funded by the International Finance Corporation, the private sector financing arm of the World Bank Group, at $1.5 million.
The project is the second of five being undertaken by the New Crystal Health Services with support from its equity partners, the IFC and Investisseurs & Partenaires, as part of an infrastructure upgrade to enable the hospital to serve communities better.
It was established, among others, to meet new and emerging health threats such as chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
In all, New Crystal Health Services and its partners are to construct health facilities with a total bed capacity of 300 spread across designated locations.
The hospital has already inaugurated a 50-bed hospital at Michel Camp, an 80-bed facility at Tema and it is renovating and expanding a 40-bed facility at the Ashaiman Night Market and a 30-bed facility at Adjei Kojo, each at various stages of completion.
Inauguration
At a ceremony to inaugurate the facility at Ashaiman last Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of the New Crystal Health Services Limited, Dr Wisdom Amegbletor, said NCDs in the country was killing about 90,000 people yearly.
He said the situation was the leading cause of death and premature deaths, representing 43 per cent of all deaths in the country.
Dr Amegbletor indicated that experts had projected that the situation would get worse unless urgent interventions were put in place, saying the good news was that such NCDs could be prevented and effectively managed if detected early.
He said the hospital had decided to provide family-patient-centred care to its clients in all its branches across the country and stressed that care was based on four cardinal principles of dignity and respect, patient participation, information sharing, and collaboration.
Dr Amegbletor said the new facility would enable the health provider to prevent, treat those affected and to effectively manage the complications that were likely to arise from the increasing cases of the NCDs.
The hospital would also serve as a referral centre for emergency care for other facilities within the Ashaiman municipality, especially obstetrics, surgical, medical and psychiatric emergencies. “We hope this facility will help mitigate the no bed syndrome in the country,” he added.
Accessible healthcare
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okyere, said the construction of the hospital fell within the assembly's overall vision to make the municipality a 24-hour liveable city.
It would also help to improve the health statistics of the municipality.
The Ashaiman Municipal Director of Health Services, Patience Ami Mamattah, who described New Crystal Health Services as a key stakeholder in health services delivery in the municipality, said the new facility would enable people working and living in Ashaiman municipality to access quality, affordable and accessible health care.
