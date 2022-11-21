Akosombo International School marks 60th anniversary

The Volta River Authority (VRA) school at Akosombo popularly called Akosombo International School (AIS) has celebrated its 60th anniversary during the weekend with a call on the students to maintain the high level of discipline which has been the pride and hallmark of the school.
The anniversary grand durbar to crown the activities included speech and prize-giving day for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) students as well as graduation for both the BECE and WASSCE candidates.
The programme, which attracted a lot of parents and invited guests, was on the theme: “AIS @ 60: Educating tomorrow’s leaders”.
AIS was established in 1962 by the then Volta River Project to provide education at the pre-school (kindergarten and primary) levels for children and wards of staff of the project.
The Chief Director, Pre-Tertiary, Ministry of Education, Nana Baffuor Awuah, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the guest of honour, lauded the collective efforts, sacrifices and master brains behind the establishment, sustenance and the growth of the school which had given it the standard it flaunts today.
He also praised the management and the staff of the VRA for supporting the government’s efforts by committing resources to provide full scholarships to brilliant, needy and well-deserving beneficiaries in its impacted communities across the country.
Skills
He urged the learners to acquire skills, knowledge, attitude and values that would address the interconnected global challenges through holistic education.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the VRA, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, said over the years, AIS had demonstrated its resolve for excellence, ethical and exemplary practices that had promoted harmony for quality education and had just like the parent VRA, touched countless lives through six decades of applied learning, research and community outreach.
Mr Antwi-Darkwa said the school had been very instrumental in the activities of VRA’s Corporate Governance, “and I must say that VRA is very proud to be part of its school because we have a team of passionate staff and students who are dedicated to improving their fortunes and upholding the tenets and values of AIS for the future generation”.
Excellence
The Headmaster of the AIS Senior High School, Julius Kog-Der, in his report, said the school since its inception six decades ago, had excelled in all areas of endeavour, including academic performance and remained one of the best.
He mentioned a good number of old students of the school, including the wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia; the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Prof. Kwansa Aidoo and High Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Senyo Amedahe, among others, who were raising the image of the school to the outside world and urged the continuing students to let their predecessors be examples to them.
Mr Kog-Der appealed to stakeholders, friends of the school and admirers to identify a project such as a three-storey 400-bed capacity boys’ dormitory and make it a diamond jubilee project as the enrolment kept increasing year by year.
Prizes were given to deserving students with Roberta Obiribea Aduana being adjudged the overall best student.
The Omahene of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, who chaired the durbar, said the Akwamu Traditional Council never regretted giving out the land for the construction of the Akosombo Dam due to its usefulness to the entire country. He, therefore, urged the management of the VRA to continue to do more to promote development.