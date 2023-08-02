New Abirem gets new circuit court

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Aug - 02 - 2023 , 07:07

A new circuit court building for the Birim North District in the Eastern Region Region has been inaugurated at the district capital, New Abirem, to enhance the delivery of justice for all stakeholders.

Funded from the District Assemblies Common Fund, the court will handle cases within the district and its surrounding communities.

The inauguration of the court, which is located behind the Birim North District Assembly, was witnessed by some members of the Judicial Service, heads of security services, staff of the assembly, traditional rulers and the inhabitants.

At a short ceremony to officially inaugurate the facility yesterday, the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, said the new court building was part of the Judicial Service’s vision to enhance citizens’ access to quality service by establishing courts in close proximity with community members.

Improving infrastucture

Justice Torkornoo said the facility formed part of 100 court buildings being financed by the government to address the deplorable state of the country's courts and also increase the court’s availability to serve the inhabitants throughout the country.

She said the court was to serve the entire people of New Abirem and its surrounding communities and village and would handle both civil and criminal cases, in a more safe, secure and friendly environment.

"This circuit court today is going to offer our staff a good working environment with all the modern facilities you can think of to enable them to deliver justice to all manner of persons", she indicated.

New Abirem

She also encouraged the inhabitants to ensure that the investment in this court was well protected.

Every user of the facility must exercise utmost care and treasure the resources spent," Chief Justice added.

While encouraging the inhabitants to make use of the services of the court, the Chief Justice also cautioned the judges against accepting gifts and offers to influence their judgement, stressing that it was a criminal offence for judges to take bribe in the form of money or material gains for the sake of favouring a client whose case was still pending in court.

"Don't take anything in the form of money or material gains from the people you are serving since that will land you in trouble", Justice Torkornoo stressed.

Maintenance, welfare

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim North, Raymond Nana Damptey, assured the Chief Justice and the Judicial Service of good maintenance culture that his outfit and the assembly would adopt to make the facility look new at all times as well as take the welfare of the staff of the court seriously to enable them to have the peace of mind to work.

The Member of Parliament for New Abirem, John Osei Frimpong, called on the Judicial Service, especially the staff of the new court, to deliver justice to all manner of persons irrespective of their situations.

No interference

The Abiremhene, Obrempong Nana Akwasi Amoh Kyeretwie, also advised the people not to take the law into their own hands, but report all cases to the police to facilitate due process and ensure fairness.