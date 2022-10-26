Negotiation with IMF positive outlook for economy - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the negotiations and subsequent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) heralds a positive outlook for the economy of the country.
He gave the assurance that the government’s negotiation with the IMF was progressing steadily, and expressed the hope that he would have the opportunity to get the AGI's buy-in.
President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance yesterday when the executive members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) were invited to the Jubilee House in Accra to be briefed about steps taken so far regarding the economy and the negotiations with the IMF.
It was also to indicate to them where the government had reached with the negotiations and have their inputs and buy-in.
“We are in the discussion and would conclude soon. These important negotiations will have an impact on the way forward for the Ghanaian economy in the months and immediate years ahead,” President Akufo-Addo stated.
He described invitation as basically a familiarisation programme and also to hear from industry leaders and receive their inputs.
Trust
The President of the AGI, Dr Humphrey Ayim-Darke, expressed the association’s trust in President Akufo-Addo’s “relentless efforts” to restore the economy to “its pride of place”.
He consequently pledged the association’s willingness to help resolve the current difficulties, saying “we recognise your relentless efforts to steer the economy to the pride of place and the desire to transform the economy to the best of your ability.”
Dr Ayim-Darke gave the assurance when the leading members of the association were invited to the Jubilee House to be briefed about steps taken so for regarding the IMF negotiations.
He said the association recognised the President’s relentless efforts to steer the economy to the pride of place and the desire to transform the economy to the best of his ability.
Government
The government’s team included the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, and the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.
The rest were the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah; the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the Minister Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiama.
Immediately after the opening remarks by President Akufo-Addo and the President of the AGI, the meeting moved into closed doors and the media was asked to leave.
Other entities such as the Council of State, the Ghana Association of Banks, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and private transport operators were also at the Jubilee House for various discussions regarding the economy, illegal mining, also known as galamsey, and IMF negotiations.
The AGI executive also included the National Treasurer, Fred Aryittey; General Manager of Irani Brothers, Sackey Addo; past president, Dr Asare Adjei; and a member, Joseph Siaw Adjapong.