Ablekumah North NDC presidential primaries proceed smoothly

Voting in the opposition National Democratic Congress' presidential primary is smoothly ongoing at the Kwashieman School in the Ablekumah North constituency.
According to the presiding officer for polling station 1, Mr. Kofi Nyarko, the seven electoral areas in the constituency have been segmented into two polling stations to make voting easier and faster.
Mr. Nyarko added that out of 934 delegates only 19 had cast their vote as at 10 am.
Seven security officers were stationed at the poling centre to ensure order during the voting process.
For his part, the presiding officer for polling station 2, Mr. Nkansah Adjei said out of 765 delegates only 49 had cast their votes as at 10: 10 am.
Most of the aspirants had their representatives around to ensure the exercise was free and fair.
A former Parliamentary aspirant, Mrs. Sally Opoku Darko alias Tilapia, after casting her vote, commended other delegates for their massive turnout at the station.
Mrs. Darko said the good conduct of the delegates at the polling grounds was overwhelming.