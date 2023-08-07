NAVASCAN donates to school

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Aug - 07 - 2023 , 07:09

An Old student of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) who doubles as the Kwahu-Tafo Akwantufohene, Nana Okogyedom Barimah Ntim-Barimah, has donated GH¢22,400 to fund various activities in his alma mater.

The financial support was meant for the rehabilitation of the old toilet and repair of electrical faults and defective ceiling fans of the Aggrey house, his former house, and the purchase of uniform and boots for the school’s cadet corps.

Also, five teachers preparing the school’s contestants for the National Science and Maths Quiz competition were each presented with GH¢1,000 while the 12 contestants were each presented with GH¢200.

Also, he has adopted seven brilliant needy students to take care of them and sponsor their education at the senior high school level.

Additionally, Nana Ntim-Barimah, who is also the Global Vice-President of the NAVASCO Old students Association, popularly known as NABIA, has promised to give GH¢5,000 each to the NSMQ contestants and scholarship package for each of them at the tertiary level as well as GH¢10,000 each for the five teachers if NAVASCO qualifies for the finals of the 2023 NSMQ.

Give back to school

Making the presentation through his linguist, Okyeame Kwaku Agyapong, at the forecourt of the school’s administration block, he said as someone who was groomed to become who he was today, he thought it wise to give back to his former school.

He said “ for that reason, I will leave no stone unturned to contribute my widow’s mite towards improving the conditions in the school for the benefit of the current students, adding “ as an old student, I am duty bound to contribute my quota towards the growth of NAVASCO”.

He mentioned that he had NAVASCO at heart as it positively impacted his life towards making him an influential personality in the society, and assured the management of the school of his regular support to ensure a conducive learning environment for the students.

Motivation

He noted that the gesture was to motivate and boost the morale of the students to study hard so as to excel in their West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to enable them to pursue further studies.

He advised them to desist from acts of indiscipline that had the tendency to negatively affect their academic pursuit, stressing “you are here for a purpose which should guide you throughout your stay in the school”.

He admonished other old students to also come on board to do their part towards uplifting the image of the school since the government alone could not address the myriad of challenges confronting NAVASCO.

Gratitude

For her part, the headmistress of the school, Mercy Babachuweh, on behalf of the management and board, expressed excitement about the donation as it was in response to a promise by Nana Ntim-Barimah after he became aware of some of the school’s challenges.

She thanked him for lending support to his former school, and called on other old students to take a cue by supporting their former school, saying “ there is no doubt that old students have a pivotal role to play towards addressing the needs of the school”.

While lauding some of the old students who were currently renovating the school’s dining hall to give it a facelift, she appealed for support towards the fencing of the entire school to improve security and prevent students from sneaking out of the school.