MP Kyeremateng Agyarko dead

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the Greater Accra region, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, has died at the age of 60.
Family sources tell Graphic Online he died Wednesday after a short illness for which he had undergone corrective surgery.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Born on December 10, 1957, the soft-spoken Kyeremateng Agyarko, brother of the former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko was formerly Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Board (2001 – 2009).
He was a pharmacist and hailed from Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region and Jamasi in Ashanti.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana