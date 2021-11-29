More COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive - US, Greece latest to offer support

The Ministry of Health has taken delivery of additional 3,086,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since Monday, November 22 this year to boost the national journey towards herd immunity.
The number comprises 1.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines purchased by the government under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) and 1,736,280 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the United States of America, bringing the US-donated vaccines to more than 4.2 million doses since September, and 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca from the government of Greece.
This brings to 12,324,710 the doses of vaccines that have come into the country so far.
The ministry is expecting over seven million more vaccines before the close of the year.
Data put out by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that more than 5,451,291 people of the entire population had received their first jabs, while only seven per cent of the number targeted to reach herd immunity has been fully vaccinated.
The national target is to reach at least a 60 per cent herd immunity by vaccinating at least 20 million people by the close of the year.
USA
Presenting the vaccines from the US through the COVAX facility, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Stephanie S. Sullivan, said the support was to save Ghanaian lives as America worked together with other countries to defeat the virus.
“These doses are the same safe and effective vaccines used in the United States.
There is no better time for Ghanaians to protect their families and communities by getting the jab,” she said.
“In September, President (Joe) Biden committed to donating 1.1 billion doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.
The United States Government has already delivered 252 million doses to over 100 countries, including 71 million doses in sub-Saharan Africa alone,” Ms Sullivan said.
Ms Sullivan added that the US had strongly supported Ghana’s COVID-19 response efforts, providing more than $30 million for personal protective equipment (PPE) and training for medical professionals, medical equipment and testing supplies, vaccine distribution planning and support, economic assistance for impacted communities, three new regional Public Health Emergency Operations Centres in Ghana, as well as educational support for Ghanaian students during the pandemic.
Greece
The Greek Foreign Minister, Mr Nikos Dendias, said Greece was committed to supporting Ghana to beat the global pandemic not because his country was out of the woods but because of Greece’s commitment to the strong relations between the two countries.
“This is an expression of solidarity of Greece to Ghana and its people. Greece actively supports Ghana in fighting the pandemic.
It is important for countries to share their resources so that together we can win the fight against the pandemic globally,” he added.
“The purpose of my visit is really to pave the way for the businessmen to invest more and do more,” Mr Dendias underlined, adding that the two countries could also focus on collaborations in maritime security, energy and tourism.
The Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, expressed gratitude to the governments and people of America and Greece for the gesture.
He said the national effort to reach herd immunity was very alive and progressing steadily, and reiterated the government’s appeal to the public to take advantage of the vaccination exercise.
