Missing student found dismembered in Ilorin home of Facebook friend in Nigeria

Vanguardngr.com Feb - 15 - 2025 , 20:25 2 minutes read

One Yetunde Lawal, a female final year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, has been gruesomely murdered, by a suspected son of prominent Islamic cleric, throwing the academic community and family of the victim into mourning.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the victim went missing on Monday, February 10, after attending a naming ceremony where she allegedly received a phone call from a friend, then dropped her food and left the ceremony.

It was further gathered that her father, Ibrahim Lawal, reported the case of a missing person on Tuesday, the following day, at the Oja-Oba Police Division, Ilorin.

According to the story of the misterious disappearance of Yetunde Lawal placed on various social media platforms by her kinsmen, the Police requested her phone number and used it to track her last call.

Caught

The call was reportedly traced to an individual living in Ofa Garage area of Ilorin metropolis, although his family house is in Isalekoto.

According to the reports on social media platforms, “the suspect was arrested, but initially denied knowledge of the lady’s whereabouts.

“However, when the Police searched his house, he confessed that the she was in his area, and had died from an asthma attack after he called her to come over.

“Upon further investigation, the Police found the lady’s body, dismembered and hidden in a bowl, along with the equipment used to dismember her.

“According to the suspect, they met on Facebook, where he obtained her phone number. He then called her, inviting her to come over.

“Disturbingly, evidence found in the suspect’s house suggests this may not be his first offence. A table in his room appeared to be equipped with tools used to dismember bodies.

“The case is currently under investigation at the Kwara State Police clCommand headquarters.”

The suspect, identified as the son of a prominent Muslim cleric in the Isalekoto community, is now in the Police custody.

The suspect has now been reportedly transferred to police command headquarters, Ilorin for thorough interrogation.

Reacting to the development, spokesperson of the Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed that “the command is aware of the gruesome killing of one Miss Yetunde H. Lawal.

“On 11/O2/2025 at about 1800hours, a case of missing person was reported at C Division Oja-Oba by her father Mr Ibrahim A Lawal.

“Immediately, the police detectives swung into action, tracked her number and arrested a suspect.

“The case was transferred yesterday to the SCID for discreet investigations.

“Further updates will be communicated as investigation progresses,” she added.