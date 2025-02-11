Featured

Millennium City murder case: Court denies BenLord Ababio bail again

A self-acclaimed traditional ruler accused of fatally shooting a military officer over a land dispute at Millennium City, near Kasoa in the Central Region, has been denied bail by the Accra High Court.

Nana Barima Ababio, also known as BenLord Ababio, is standing trial alongside Nana Kofi Amo Kwakye on a charge of conspiracy. Additionally, BenLord faces a separate charge of murder.

At the bail hearing today (February 11, 2025), counsel for the accused, Nii Korle, argued that his client was innocent until proven guilty. He maintained that the most appropriate way to uphold BenLord’s fundamental rights was for the court to exercise its discretion in his favor.

Furthermore, counsel assured the court that his client was not a flight risk and would make himself available for trial if granted bail.

“We will also concede to any conditions that the court deems necessary to ensure his attendance in court. Under the circumstances, we pray that the accused person be admitted to bail. If bail is granted, the accused person will avail himself to stand trial,” he submitted.

Prosecution's opposition

However, State Attorney Frederick Adu-Gyamfu opposed the bail application on three grounds.

He argued that the accused was unlikely to appear for trial if granted bail, as he had committed the offence while already on bail for a separate matter.

“The accused person, given his violent nature, is likely to commit further offences.

“The applicant committed the offence of murder in the full glare of the public, in no other place than a police station. Based on this, we have reason to believe that the evidence against him is overwhelming,” Adu-Gyamfu stated.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court, presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, denied the accused person bail.

This marks the second time BenLord has been refused bail. He is to remain in prison custody, and the case has been adjourned to February 25, 2024.

Background

On April 30, 2024, around 4 pm, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and two colleagues—Lance Corporals Abdul Omar Rahman and Ametus Matthew—drove to the Millennium City Police Station in a Toyota RAV4 to report a case of trespassing.

The officers had received information that some encroachers were developing land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

While they were at the station, BenLord appeared and opened fire on Lance Corporal Danso, who was behind the wheel, killing him instantly.

The police at the station swiftly disarmed and arrested BenLord. Further investigations led to the arrest of Kwakye.