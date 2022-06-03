Man who offered daughter to be killed for money rituals arrested

A man, said to have returned from abroad and attempted offering her daughter to be killed for money rituals has been arrested by the police.
The traditional priest he consulted and sent the daughter to, for ritual sacrifice, reported the incident to the police for the man to be arrested.
The herbalist recorded the incident at the time the police arrived at the scene and shared the video on Facebook.
In the video shared by the herbalist, identified as Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr on Facebook, he narrated how the man, named as Evans Oppong (who is also captured in the video wearing a plain white cloth and sitting on a wooden stool) brought his daughter to him, optimistic that she would be killed for rituals.
more to follow...