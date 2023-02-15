Man in court for possessing 24 packs of suspected weed

A 28-year-old man has been arraigned for allegedly possessing 24 packs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
The accused, Daniel Nii Aryee, who appeared before the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah last Monday, was charged with a count of unlawful possession of narcotic drugs.
He, however, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties.
He is to reappear on February 27 this year.
Facts
The fact of the case as presented in court by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Asumah Ramata, were that on February 7 this year, some policemen named Chief Inspector Thomas Aho, Inspector Ibrahim, Sergeant Folly Gerald and Corporal Baba Adams, all of National Operation Headquarters, together with other combat teams were on monitoring around Dzorwulu and Airport residential area when they encountered Nii Aryee.
Nii Aryee was riding a black Yamaha motorbike with registration number M-21—GT 4957 at the time.
Chief Inspector Ramata said Nii ARyee was signaled to stop for routine checks.
“When the team searched the motorbike and his person, 24 packs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp packaged in a plain polythene bag concealed in his black riding jacket were retrieved,” the prosecutor said.
He added that Nii Aryee was subsequently arrested and brought to the Nima Police Station, with the suspected narcotic drugs exhibit retained to assist police investigations.