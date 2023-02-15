Purported enskinment of new Bawku Naba illegal - Govt

The government has condemned a development in Nalerigu today concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba.
In a press statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the government described the purported enskinment as "illegal and a threat to National Security."
"Government further reiterates that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs," the government statement said.
It said the security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.
"Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law," it added.
Background
Earlier this morning (Feb 15, 2023), the Mamprusi faction of the protracted Bawku conflict was at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu (Nayiri), Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai II for the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II by the government and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as the legitimate ruler of the area.
The Nayiri has since enskinned Seidu Abagre Kulugu as chief for the Bawku Traditional area, raising concerns over a possible escalation of the conflict in the area.
The action of the Nayiri, who is the kingmaker for Mamprugu, Bawku and other areas in the Upper East Region, is considered a disregard for the current Bawku Naba and could lead to more bloody clashes in the conflict-prone town.