Mahama, Volta citizens donate to tidal waves victims

Support for persons displaced by the tidal waves in parts of the Volta Region have started coming in from individuals and organisations.
Last Saturday, former President John Dramani Mahama donated a truckload of items, comprising 1000 bags of rice, 3000 mattresses, 2000 pieces of canned goods, including fish, milk, milo, and tomatoes, for onward distribution to the victims in the Ketu South, Keta and Anloga districts.
It was followed yesterday by the Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund (VTWRF), in collaboration with Corporate Ghana and Caring Sisters of Anlo Traditional Area, a non governmental organisation, which also donated relief items and cash to the victims.
‘Government must do more’
Mr Mahama called for the government to do more to provide reprieve to the victims who had been suffering the impact of the devastating disaster.
During a tour of some of the affected areas, Mr Mahama indicated that the government's posturing in its response to the disaster was not the best.
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) last Tuesday made some donations to the hardest affected category of the victims, but this has been deemed woefully inadequate.
‘NADMO under-resourced’
Mr Mahama said the blame should not be laid at the doorsteps of NADMO because it was facing resource challenges which impacted its inability to respond to crisis.
He said the donation was to supplement what NADMO had done, while stressing the need for the government to be responsive in alleviating the plight of the residents.
“I hear NADMO has no money and no resources and as such does not have much to give but NADMO appealed that if some NGOs could support them, they would bring some more help. We brought a little and we hope that at least our widows’ mite would help to alleviate the plight of the displaced,” he said.
Timely response
Last Sunday’s donation by other groups was made in Keta with a short ceremony which was attended by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa and the municipal chief executives.
Dr Archibald Yao Letsa (2nd from left) addressing the gathering after receiving truckloads (right) of the relief items. With him are some of the MDCEs of the affected areas
The relief items included 3000 mattresses and other bedding materials as well as some food items and cash of GH¢1 million by the Association of Bankers.
Other items such as food supplies and cash were mobilised by the Caring Sisters of Anlo and the Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund.
The VTWRF was formed by some sons and daughters of the affected areas in response to the recent tidal waves that displaced and destroyed properties as well as livelihoods in the Anlo, Keta and Ketu South District.
The Media Liaison for VTWRF, Mrs Dzifa Bampoe, explained that the aim of the Fund was to mobilise resources from individuals, associations and corporate Ghana.
"It is also to raise funds to support rehabilitation of public institutions such as schools destroyed by the ravages of the sea."
A leading member and spokesperson for VTWRF, Mr Ken Ashigbey, expressed optimism that the support provided would ease the negative impact of the tidal wave on the thousands of residents affected.
He urged the various stakeholders to ensure equitable distribution of the relief items.
Another Lead Member of the VTWRF and a member of the Ghana Association of Bankers, Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, underscored the need for indigenes to mobilise support for their communities in times of distress.
He saluted Corporate Ghana, especially the Ghana Association of Bankers, MTN Ghana and Ashfoam for their rapid response.
Dr Letsa, who took delivery of the donation, commended the donors for their support.
The Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund has in the meantime appealed to all Ghanaians and benevolent entities to donate through the short code: *887*889# on all mobile networks or contribute through the Chango App on google.