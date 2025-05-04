Previous article: Calls asking for Council of State to be abolished not enough – Prof Prempeh

Mahama urges media to speak for the people and hold leaders accountable on Press Freedom Day

Mohammed Ali May - 04 - 2025 , 10:45 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana’s democracy depends on a strong, responsible media that is not afraid to hold those in power to account and give the public a voice.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday, May 3, 2025, to mark World Press Freedom Day, Mr Mahama praised Ghanaian journalists for continuing to do their work in the face of growing pressure and challenges.

“As President of the Republic, I join the people of Ghana in celebrating the role played by the Ghanaian media in stabilising our democracy,” he wrote. “From holding our leadership accountable to amplifying the voices of our citizens, your work is indispensable.”

Mr Mahama said journalism grounded in truth, fairness, and ethics was not just good practice but necessary for national development. He urged the media to stay committed to public interest reporting and avoid misinformation.

“I commend the dedication and resilience of our journalists and media professionals,” he said. “Continue to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity, contribute to informed public discussion, and help shape a stronger Ghana.”

The President also indicated that his government would back efforts to keep the media free and responsible.

He referred to remarks made by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Honours Night on Friday.

”The government will continue to work towards a free and thriving media space in Ghana,” Mr Mahama added.

World Press Freedom Day is marked on May 3 every year to reflect on the state of the media worldwide and remember journalists who have died or suffered because of their work.