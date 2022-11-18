Lotto writers, agents accuse NLA, National Security of harassment

The Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG) has expressed displeasure over what it describes as harassment of lotto writers and agents by some security operatives from the National Security and officials of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).
At a press conference in Accra today, CLAAG said some security operatives have recently been arresting lotto writers and agents, as well as destroying their lotto kiosks.
“The action is insensitive and obnoxious especially giving the fact that unemployment is near all -time high , prices of goods and services have gone above the roof, inflation is out of control, sales have gone down considerable, and writers and their families are suffering untold hardships” Executive Secretary of CLAAG, Kweku Duah Tawiah said at the press conference.
Reason
Asked why the security operatives were closing down the lotto kiosks and arresting the writers, Mr Tawiah said they claimed the lotto writers and agents were not registered.
He, however, added that it was not true that the writers and agents were not registered and rather accused the NLA of trying to push them out of business.
“The actions of the NLA is lending credence to rumours making the rounds within the lotto fraternity that the NLA has engaged a company to take over operations of lottery in the country hence it is doing the bidding of the said company by eliminating us from the industry,” he said.
No reply
Mr Tawiah said CLAAG had written to the NLA to discuss issues pertaining to the lotto industry and their plights but the NLA had not even acknowledged the letter “for the audience to be granted us.”
He urged lotto writers and agents to exercise restraint and not take the law into their hands in such difficult times.
“The leadership of CLAAG wants to assure lotto writers and agents that CLAAG will explore every legitimate means at its disposal to have this matter resolved hence members should continue to remain calm and be law abiding,” he added.
