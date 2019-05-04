Local company donates electrical cables to Kumasi Prison

A local manufacturer of electrical cables, Tropical Cable and Conductors Limited, has donated assorted electrical cables to the Kumasi Central Prison.
The cables, which cost GH¢20,000, are to be used to rewire the prison to curb the rampant fire outbreaks in the cells.
Tropical Cable and Conductors Limited made the donation upon a request by the management of the prison.
Rewiring exercise
The rewiring which is expected to last for a month will cover the four halls, each of which has 24 cells.
Twenty-four other cells at the old and new segregation blocks will also benefit from the rewiring exercise to improve electricity supply to those facilities as well.
The Deputy Director of Prison, Mr Samuel Owusu Amponsah, thanked Tropical Cable and Conductors Ltd for the donation.
He appealed to other well-meaning Ghanaians and corporate organisations to help the prison with security lights to improve their operations.
Mr Amponsah, who is the newly appointed Regional Commander of the Ghana Prison Service, pledged to make good use of the cables to merit the purpose of its donation.
A Sales Representative of Tropical Cable and Conductors Ltd, Ms Salomey Oforiwaa Baah, said the company was ready to support the prison to ensure that inmates underwent their reformation and skills training under favourable conditions.