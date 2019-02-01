LISTEN: Kwaku Bonsam reveals his funds are locked up at Menzgold

Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam who claims to have clairvoyant abilities has revealed that he invested GH₵400,000 with troubled gold dealership firm
Menzgold .
Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM, he said he invested the sum through one of his female friends.
He said had it not been for comedian Afia Schwarzenegger who predicted the troubles of the company, he would have lost all his money.
He said following the hint by Afia, he proceeded to withdraw GH₵350,000 of the total sum.
Kwaku Bonsam said he was told to come back another day for the GH₵50,000 which he is currently trying to retrieve.
The fetish priest said he could not speak to the current location of the
The fetish priest came to international prominence ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup after he claimed to have caused an injury to Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.
Interestingly, Ronaldo recovered in time from his thigh strain in time to score in Portugal's 2-1 win over Ghana as both sides exited the competition.