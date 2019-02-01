20 Per cent NHIS tariff increase premature - Government

The government has stated that the proposal of a 20 per cent upward adjustment in tariff for National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) service providers is a bit premature as negotiations are still ongoing to arrive at the right increment that the service providers deserve.
In an interview on the proposal disclosed to the Daily Graphic by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Samuel Annor after a stakeholders’ meeting with service providers in Accra last Thursday, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the government had already done its budget for the year so the national resource was already committed.
“A committee has been set up to examine what service providers deserve and negotiations are still ongoing.
"We need to go through processes and work out numbers and then escalate to the highest level before we can put a figure to it,” he told Graphiconline.
Dr Samuel Annor told the Daily Graphic last Thursday that the proposal was, however, subject to negotiations with service providers and a subsequent approval by the Ministry of Health.
The tariff represents fees paid to service providers per visit to an NHIS-accredited facility and the review is done annually to reflect price changes in the market.
