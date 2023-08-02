Let strategy determine relationships - Pastor Otabil challenges African nations

Justice Agbenorsi Aug - 02 - 2023 , 12:00

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has challenged African nations and their peoples to let strategy rather than proximity define their relationships.

He stressed that a person’s best friend, national ally or church did not need to be the one right next to him or her, but might involve undertaking a journey to find the right one that fitted God’s purpose.

“Many of us are living a life of convenience, but proximity should not be the most essential factor in our relationships, but strategic considerations”, Pastor Otabil added.

He threw the challenge when he opened the 2023 edition of ICGC’s Greater Works Conference at Teshie, Accra, last Monday night.

The sermon —- “In the Valley of The Dry Bones” was drawn from Ezekiel 37 where God spoke to prophet Ezekiel to prophesy to the dry bones in the valley for them to come to life. This was against the backdrop of a very difficult situation in that nation.

The sermon was the highlight of a power-packed night of eclectic praise, worship, dramatic arts performances and prayer to officially open the conference at the ICGC Christ Temple East campus at Teshie.

Three-part transformation

The General Overseer traced the three-part process of transformation, the first being when the bones were gathered and looked insignificant in a place of defeat.

The second was when the bones began to strategically gather, with each one connecting to the right one, but still remained inactive.

The third, and most important stage, was when the breath of God was released and the dry bones came to life and became a mighty army.

Pastor Otabil juxtaposed the scenario with the situation of Africa and said the continent of Africa would arise again, in spite of what might seem to be impossible circumstances around the continent.

“I believe the dry bones of Africa and the dry bones of the black man will rise again and our nations will be significant again,” he declared.

He further said: “I see a day on this continent of Africa where we will have an army of captains of industry, new inventors and ideas coming up from here.”

Pastor Otabil lamented the systemic brain drain where highly-skilled African citizens migrated in their numbers abroad to utilise their skills to build other countries, instead of deploying them on the continent.

“It may be a temporary situation but Africa’s best brains must come back with science, technology and innovations to build our continent”, the theologian, who has consistently preached and encouraged African renaissance in his sermons over the years, said.

Monday’s message was in keeping with his declared vision of seeing an Africa that would and must be better through its peoples.

“Africa is a big deal to me”, Pastor Otabil intimated.

Sessions

The greater works conference will continue throughout the week till Friday, August 4, 2023.

Pastor Otabil spoke yesterday again and welcomed Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo for the morning and evening sessions, which will also feature a host of inspiring ministrations.