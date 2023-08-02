Theft in Cecilia Dapaah's house: Two more suspects arrested

Justice Agbenorsi Aug - 02 - 2023 , 11:30

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the case in which monies and items worth millions of cedis were allegedly stolen from the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour.

The case prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye disclosed this to the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Afia Owusu Appiah when the case came up for hearing today (August 2).

Two suspects —18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, have already been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and five counts of stealing while three others — Benjamin Sowah, Kwaku Botwe, and Malik Dauda have been charged with dishonestly receiving the alleged stolen moneys.

The two lead suspects are alleged to have stolen personal effects belonging to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth US$95,000.

Additionally, Ms. Botwe is accused of stealing six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belong to the minister's husband.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Sarah Agyei, a lactating mother who has already been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties two weeks ago has still not been able to execute the bail conditions.

Proceedings

All five accused persons currently before the court were absent when the case was called.

DSP Nyamekye told the Court that the accused persons were absent because police investigators had travelled to Tamale where they made the two new arrest, hence their inability to bring the five accused persons.

He added that investigations were still ongoing in that jurisdiction.

The prosecutor, further told the court that the Attorney-General had indicated that he intended to take over the prosecution of the case praying the court for a short adjournment to enable them to put their house in order.

A prayer for bail by Counsel for the accused, was turned down by the court.

The Court subsequently adjourned the matter to August 8, 2023 and ordered the prosecution to ensure that the accused persons were brought before the court at the next adjourned date.