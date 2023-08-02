Kwahu Professionals Network launches GH¢5 million Business Fund

Graphic.com.gh Aug - 02 - 2023 , 12:00

The Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN) an organisation with the objective of promoting Kwahu development and providing a platform for members to network and grow, has launched its 5th anniversary.

The highlight of the occasion was the launch of a GH¢5 million KPN Business Fund.

This fund is aiming at offering financial support and working capital to KPN members, fostering the growth and expansion of KPN businesses.

By providing access to resources, capital, and mentorship, the fund seeks to enable entrepreneurs to scale their ventures and contribute to the overall economic growth of the community.

The event was attended by Dr Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Samuel Anim Addo, an Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Emmanuel Asante Kissi, an Election Management Expert at the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Dr. Edward Darfour Appah, a Psychiatrist at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Paul Obeng, a Senior Oncology Specialist Pharmacist and Ms Nelly Debrah, a Former Vice President of KPN.

The official KPN 5th anniversary logo representating unity and progress and a symbol of the network's journey from its inception in 2018 till now was unveiled.

Throughout the years, KPN has implemented initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of at least 6,000 individuals.

In addition to the logo reveal, KPN also shared an activity lineup to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The activities which promise to be fun, promote Kwahu and celebrate members are the KPN Health Walk and Fun Games, Yenko Kwahu - an annual tourism festival, [email protected] Akwasidae Celebration, KPN 5th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture, a Corporate Hangout, KPN Give Back - a KPN flagship philanthropic event and finally a Fundraising Dinner and Awards Night to crown the celebration.

The occasion additionally, offered an opportunity for members to connect, forge meaningful business relationships, and form enduring friendships. Entrepreneurs from diverse industries participated in lively conversations, exchanging views and lessons while exploring potential partnerships. The ambiance was charged with excitement and a spirit of togetherness as members shared ideas and nurtured fresh alliances.

The KPN 5th anniversary launch not only celebrated the achievements of the past but also laid the foundation for a promising future. With the introduction of the GHC 5 million KPN Business Fund, the network reaffirmed its commitment to supporting businesses owned by its members and driving economic growth within their community.

The KPN 5th anniversary launch was climaxed with a corporate hangout, a quarterly event which allows members to unwind and have fun.